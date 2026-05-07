Fire damages Generation Lanes bowling alley in Eldorado

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at Generation Lanes bowling alley in the Town of Eldorado, damaging the south side of the building, the kitchen area, and portions of the roof.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office Communications Center received a 911 call at approximately 4:28 p.m. on May 6, 2026, from a passerby reporting the fire at the business, located at N7676 County Highway C in Fond du Lac County. A second caller reported that a gas meter may be involved.

Deputies from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office and the Eldorado Fire Department responded to the scene, where they observed active flames coming from the south side of the building and the gas meter area. Due to the severity of the fire, additional emergency resources were requested.

A bartender and 3 patrons evacuated the building safely before emergency personnel arrived. No injuries were reported by civilians or emergency responders.

Crews contained the fire to the southeast corner of the building, leaving the majority of the interior and exterior undamaged.

The Eldorado Fire Department and Eldorado First Responders were assisted by the Lamartine Fire Department, Rosendale Fire Department, Van Dyne Fire Department, North Fond du Lac Ambulance, and Alliant Energy.

The fire remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.