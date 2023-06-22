FDLPD sees first all-female officer overnight shift

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — For the first time in history, the Fond du Lac Police Department had its first overnight shift with all female officers.

Detective Camille Vandermolen was FDLPD’s first female detective, and Detective Kristina Meilahn was the second. They weren’t on that shift that night, but they said they were excited to hear about the all-woman shift.

“Yeah, I thought it was awesome,” Vandermolen said.

Detective Meilahn said the June 19 crew was not necessarily planned to be all women officers.

“It’s neat that that can happen naturally in a shift, without planning it or manipulating things,” Meilahan said. “And I think that's ultimately how it came about, it was ‘Look at the board! It's all women.”

Both officers say things have changed a lot since they began their careers.

“I'm really excited for those ladies knowing that they have put in so much hard work,” Vandermolen said.

Vandermolen said the department is about 20% women. That’s almost twice the national average, which USA Today reported was less than 13% in 2021.

Vandermolen and Meilahan said they hope this can be an example for the next generation of female officers.

“All I can say is, ladies, keep coming to Fond du Lac!” said Meilahan.

