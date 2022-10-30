Watch Now
FDLPD investigating vehicle shooting incident

Posted at 3:02 PM, Oct 30, 2022
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at 10:51 p.m. Saturday night.

Officers were called to the area of West Follett Street and North Macy Street for a report of shots fired, as reported by the Fond du Lac Police Department.

Witnesses reported gunshots being exchanged between two vehicles, described as possibly a dark SUV and a smaller light-colored car.

When police arrived on scene, both vehicles involved had fled the area.

No injured people were located.

Officers did recover an extended-capacity handgun magazine loaded with ammunition laying in the middle of the roadway.

An investigation into the incident is in the preliminary stages and the incident remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Fond du Lac Police Department at 920-906-5555 or the Crime Alert line at 920-322-3740, callers can request to remain anonymous.

