FDL homicide suspects appear in court, but preliminary hearings are postponed

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Annaka Trudell, the 20-year-old woman charged with homicide, police say, for stabbing 33-year-old Ashley Calo in a drug dispute faced a judge. Calo’s friends were also in court.

The preliminary hearing was postponed because co-defendant Dawson Miller's attorney was recently retained and needed more time.

Calo's family says her three-year-old son is doing well.

Video shows more on Friday's court appearance.

Annaka Trudell is being charged with 19-year-old Dawson Miller as a co-defendant.

According to the criminal complaint, Miller told detectives he helped Trudell hide after the incident, but didn’t realize she had killed someone until shortly before they were arrested.

Their cases will be heard together, and both appeared in court Friday for a joint preliminary hearing.

However, Miller’s attorney said since he was recently retained, he wanted to reschedule the hearing to allow more time to review motions in the case.

The hearings will be rescheduled for later this month.

According to the criminal complaint, Trudell met up with Calo on February 13 to get drugs, and Trudell allegedly told detectives she planned on taking the drugs without paying.

Details in the criminal complaint indicate calo’s three-year-old son Braxton was in the car. A witness said Calo had blue fentanyl pills that looked like percocet.

According to the criminal complaint, Trudell told police a physical fight broke out, and she stabbed Calo with a knife.

Calo attempted to drive away and crashed into nearby landscaping. She later died.

According to an autopsy, Calo had fentanyl, cocaine, THC, methamphetamine, and amphetamine in her urine.

Three-year-old Braxton was uninjured, and Calo’s friends say he is living with her stepbrother, who has four of his own children.

“He’s doing well, cheerful,” Calo’s friend Hollyann Zastrow said. “He is with family. So that’s good news, a big relief. He’s just like one of the siblings in the family.”

The family says they’re looking for a more permanent solution for Braxton, and raising money for his future.