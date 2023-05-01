FBI intercepts Rosendale school threat video

ROSENDALE (NBC 26) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation intercepted a school threat video on social media, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office said they were notified by the FBI of this video early Monday morning.

The FBI and sheriff's deputies identified the Rosendale Intermediate School student who talked about the threat on social media. A school resource deputy spoke with the student and learned that another student had made a threatening statement about three weeks ago.

Sheriff's deputies and a police officer from the Village of Rosendale Police Department were at the school Monday morning.

In an email to district families, Rosendale-Brandon School District Superintendent Wayne Weber assured parents that there was no "imminent danger" to students or staff and said he asked for police presence at schools while the matter is further investigated.

Weber also urged parents to talk with their children about social media.

"Whether something is meant as a joke does not matter; talking about violence towards others is not appropriate," Weber said in the email to parents. "Additionally, if students hear or read comments about violence, whether they feel it's a joke or not, they should report what they know to a trusted adult."

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office also urged parents and students to report any information regarding threats to law enforcement or submit reports through the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Speak Up Speak Out Wisconsin website.

