Faulty boiler suspected in Town of Osceola carbon monoxide incident

TOWN OF OSCEOLA (NBC 26) — UPDATE: A preliminary investigation found a boiler unit inside the home was malfunctioning, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the homeowner had been attempting repairs, causing carbon monoxide to vent into the house.

All nine people have since been released from the hospital, deputies said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Authorities also reminded residents to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to ensure they are functioning properly as colder weather approaches.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Nine people were hospitalized with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning early Wednesday following a 911 call from a Town of Osceola home, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said.

First responders arrived at the W847 County Road B residence just after 2 a.m. to find nine occupants suffering from severe symptoms.

The victims taken to local hospitals for treatment included six children—ages 4, 7, 9, 12, 14, and 17—along with a 46-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman.

The incident remains under investigation, deputies said.