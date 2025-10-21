Eric Toney announces run for Attorney General

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced on Tuesday his candidacy for Wisconsin Attorney General.

“Wisconsin needs an Attorney General who protects our people, not our politics,” Toney stated in a news release. “Let’s put public safety first, restore competence to the labs, take on crime in Milwaukee, and protect all of Wisconsin.”

Toney, a Republican, previously ran for Attorney General in 2022, losing to Democrat Josh Kaul. Earlier this month, Kaul announced he will seek reelection for the position next year.

Toney has served as Fond du Lac District Attorney since 2013, and is currently on his fourth term.

The Wisconsin Attorney General general election is set to take place on Nov. 3 of 2026.