Drone, K-9 used to track down suspect hiding in field

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — After fleeing from police, Fond du Lac County deputies used a drone and a K-9 units to find a suspect hiding in a field.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, May 30, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper located a vehicle on I-41 that had fled the scene of a court order violation in Winnebago County at around 9:45 p.m.

Deputies set up spike strips after the suspect failed to stop near West Scott Street. Authorities say the suspect stopped his vehicle and fled on foot after seeing squads setting up the spikes.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office

Authorities established a perimeter around a grassy field east of I-41 and south of US 151 where a drone and two K-9 units were deployed.

Although already dark out, the Sheriff's Office reports the drone was easily able to locate the suspect hiding in the field.

The suspect surrendered peacefully.

Additional details surrounding the incident have not been released.