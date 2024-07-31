'Driven by neighbors': New FDL police strategy focuses on individual neighborhoods

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Neighbors in Fond du Lac are getting involved with their police department in a new way.

A new policing strategy has lieutenants designated to individual neighborhoods, where they analyze data there and build connections with neighbors.

The program's first block leader says she's working with the lieutenant assigned to her neighborhood, as well as neighbors themselves.

Video shows how the process works.

“It’s a brand new thing for us," said Cathy Loomans.

Loomans runs Fond du Lac’s Senior Center and is helping pilot a new program at the Fond du Lac Police Department.

The police department calls it intelligence-based neighborhood policing.

"It was designed to figure out a way for us to better streamline our capabilities throughout the community," said Assistant Police Chief Scott Krause.

Here's how it works: lieutenants are now assigned a specific geographic portion of the city and focus on analyzing data in that area and connecting with neighbors, like Loomans.

"It'll be driven by the neighbors as much as, you know, the city," Loomans said.

Loomans is a “block captain” for the area just east of downtown, meaning she works as a representative for people who live and work there.

"It’s the equivalent of somebody that kind of helped organize the old neighborhood watch," Loomans said.

Loomans communicated with Lieutenant Eric Foster, who is assigned to that area, and came up with the new plan.

Foster said this will allow the lieutenants to work more efficiently.

“By saying ‘you've got this neighborhood,’ that's you... when that information comes in, I can work with an analytics person plus patrol or any other resources we need, and say, ‘Okay, how can we solve this?’” Foster said.

There are currently nine neighborhoods in the program, but Loomans is the first, and so far the only, block captain.

"Once they get an idea of what this all can look like, then the department will be able to replicate that all throughout the community," Loomans said.

Loomans said they’re still planning the specifics of the police’s outreach in her neighborhood, which could include neighborhood trash cleanup or meetings with police.

