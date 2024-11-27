'Drinksgiving': bars, law enforcement prepare for busy day of drinking and travel

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The Wednesday before Thanksgiving, known by some as "Drinksgiving," "Drunksgiving," or "Blackout Wednesday," is the start of the holiday season for many.

"I don't think I really have a name for it," said Sully's Tavern bartender Candice Hayward said. "It's just the day to go out"

Hayward said the bar expects lots of celebration, especially with the city's "Gobblefest" on the same night.

"A lot of people like to come out, you know, get their pre-game on before they head on out to Gobblefest," Hayward said.

By Wednesday afternoon, crowds were already gathering, and Hayward said the night can be good for business.

"We have all you can eat wings today, which I think is a great thing to start off your turkey weekend," Hayward said.

But drinking always comes with a word of caution—especially on heavy travel days, like the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Sergeant Dan Diedrich with the Wisconsin State Patrol said drunk driving is an issue they deal with all too often, and they'll be on the lookout this weekend.

"The last thing that you want to do is, you know, cause or do something behind the wheel that doesn't allow you to get to your home to your loved ones," Diedrich said.

Meanwhile, the Fond du Lac Sherrif's office said they'll have about three or four more units on the roads, using money from a state traffic safety grant.

"Obviously, we want everyone to enjoy the Thanksgiving season and the holiday season," said Sergeant Logan Will. "But with that, be smart when it comes to drinking and driving. Use your ride share apps. Designate a sober designated driver."

Back at the bar, Hayward said they'll do everything they can to make sure patrons get home safe, including using the Tavern League's free Safe Ride Home program.

"If you need a safe ride, definitely you're able to get a safe ride home for the evening," Hayward said. "As well, you know, call Ubers, lean on family, things like that."

Bar guests can get a free ride home by asking a bartender for a yellow ticket, or through an app on their phone.

Sgt. Diedrich said the State Patrol is also recruiting for their latest recruit classes, and more information is on their website.