Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodFond du Lac

Actions

Cyber tip leads to arrest of Fond du Lac man

Handcuffs
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP
File: Handcuffs and a key
Handcuffs
Posted at 12:39 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 13:39:30-05

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 28-year-old Fond du Lac male was arrested on February 28 for 10 counts of possession of child pornography after the Fond du Lac Police Department received a cyber tip.

In a release from the Fond du Lac Police Department, on Sept. 28, 2022, the department along with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice executed a search warrant in the 600 block of South Main Street after a cyber tip alleged there was possession and/or distribution of videos of "sexually explicit conduct of prepubescent children."

During the search a forensic examination was completed; numerous images and videos of child pornography involving prepubescent females were found to be stored on seized devices, according to police.

"The City of Fond du Lac Police Department continues to partner with NCMEC (National Center of Missing and Exploited Children) and is dedicated to investigating these crimes and holding criminal offenders accountable," Chief Aaron Goldstein said. "FDLPD is committed to working collaboratively with our law enforcement partners to proactively pursue those who victimize the most vulnerable members of our communities; our children."

The suspect was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail. His case has been referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney's Office for review.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet Margaret Cahill: NBC 26's reporter in Fond du Lac!

Margaret_Cahill.jpg

Margaret Cahill

1:39 PM, Jul 22, 2022
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!