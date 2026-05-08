Crews respond to multi-structure fire in North Fond du Lac

UPDATE: A fire damaged several buildings in North Fond du Lac Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out just after noon at a home on the 600 block of N. Illinois Avenue. Crews from six local fire departments responded.

The blaze ultimately impacted four garages, two houses and two vehicles.

North Fond du Lac Police Chief Pete Vergos said the fire created explosions, likely due to propane tanks used for grilling, as well as the vehicles impacted.

No one was hurt. Crews were also able to save all pets from the homes, officials said.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Fire crews are at the scene of North Illinois Avenue in North Fond du Lac for a reported structure fire.

Crews from Lamartine Fire and North Fond du Lac Fire are at the 600 block of N. Illinois Avenue Friday afternoon responding to a fire in the back of at least one residence.

NBC 26 Fond du Lac Neighborhood reporter Jack Porter is on the scene. This story will be updated as we learn more.