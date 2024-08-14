Crews put out fire at Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Crews had to put out a fire at Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue says firefighters were called Tuesday just after 5:30 p.m. for a report of a paint oven on fire at Mercury Marine Plant 15 at 560 W. Pioneer Rd.

Crews found smoke showing from the roof vent of the building when they got to the scene.

Firefighters say they used approximately 500 gallons of water to put the fire out. The damage was contained to the oven and venting.

Investigators are working to find the fire's cause.