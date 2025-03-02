Crash in Fond du Lac County claims one life

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A fatal crash in Waupun has claimed the life of one person. The Fond du Lac County Sheriffs says the crash happened in the area of Highway 26 near Neitman Road in the early morning hours of Saturday.

The crash happened after a vehicle veered over the center line and crashed head on into a truck. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries but has been released.

A Fond du Lac County Sheriff's investigation is still ongoing.