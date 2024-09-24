'Classic Wisconsin': Fond du Lac to get its first brewery in more than 80 years

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac hasn’t had a brewery since 1941, but that will soon change.

The plan started when local businessman Mike Leb noticed his city was missing one important feature.

“Fond du Lac is actually the largest city in Wisconsin that doesn’t have its own brewery," Leb said.

So, Mike, his wife Sarah and their business partner and head brewer Lyle Hari decided to create Fond du Lac Beer Company.

“My wife and I have been investing in the community for the last 10 plus years and every single year, the desire to have a brewery here in Fond du Lac keeps coming up with all the surveys the city does," Leb said.

Craig Molitor with Destination Lake Winnebago, the county’s visitors bureau, said he believes the brewery, which is located near Fourth and Main, will draw people to the city.

“We've got these nice little restaurants and taverns throughout the downtown area," Molitor said. "But the one thing, the missing piece of the puzzle, is our own brewery.

"When we first heard this news, we thought 'that is classic tourism 101,'” he added.

Leb said the brewery will feature 18 different beers.

“Sarah and I are both really proud Germans," Leb said. "So that beer culture, that fun culture, is really important to us."

But Sarah Leb believes the space will go beyond just beer.

“It’s a place people feel like they can bring their family," she said.

The space will also have a beer garden and event space that can host concerts or small weddings.

Molitor said it will enhance Fond du Lac’s existing culture.

“This is classic Wisconsin," Molitor said. "And to have our own brew pub here in the center of our downtown... it's the ribbon on the package.”

Fond du Lac Beer Company is expected to open in early 2025.