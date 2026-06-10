Child on scooter hit by vehicle in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A child suffered minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Scott Street and Doty Street in Fond du Lac, police confirmed to NBC 26.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the child was riding a scooter in a crosswalk with the flashing beacons activated.

Police said a vehicle traveling east on Scott Street was behind another vehicle. After the first vehicle completed its turn, the second accelerated and struck the child.

The child was treated for minor injuries.

