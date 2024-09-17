Changes coming to a bridge in Fond du Lac's Lakeside Park could affect boaters

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Construction starts this week on a replacement for the bridge Lakeside Park in Fond du Lac connecting Oven Island and Fountain Island at Lakeside.

City officials say the bridge has been deteriorating in recent years.

The nearby boat launch will be closed for several weeks during the replacement process.

Boaters can use the Lakeside Park marina or the boat launch at Lakeside Park West.

City Manager Joe Moore said the structure underneath has been deteriorating in recent years.

"We've made a multitude of repairs, and at some point that accumulation of repairs becomes almost cost prohibitive," Moore said.

Moore said the replacement bridge will cost about $475,000, $100,000 of which will come from a grant from the DNR.

Construction starts this week, and Moore said this will close the harbor nearby for about a month.

"This, though, is a great time to do this, at the end of the season," Moore said. "And we'll do it before the water freezes, too, so you fit these projects into this window"

But, boaters can use the boat launches in the marina and in Lakeside Park West.

Moore said this will be a multi-step process and will be completely finished by February, but the boat launch will only be closed for a few weeks.

