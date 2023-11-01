Celebrate the meaning of Christmas at Holy Family Living Nativity in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC — The Holy Family Catholic Church in Fond Du Lac will host their fourth Living Nativity in which church-goers can participate and experience an immersive retelling of Jesus' birth on Dec. 3.

Tickets go on sale on Nov. 3 at 8 a.m. and can be bought at hometowntickets.com and the Holy Family Parish Office. Tickets cost $12 plus tax, and children who are three years and younger are free but need to reserve a seat.

Doors open 30 minutes before showtime and seating is first-come, first-serve. This event will be handicap accessible.

Volunteers who choose to act will have an opportunity to act with live goats, camels, sheep, and donkeys. Holy Family choirs will sing Christmas-related biblical songs.

The set time is at 4 p.m. and lasts about an hour. Attendees are welcome to stay and visit a petting zoo in the church's gathering area.

“Every year, I hear from people who attended how moved they were by our re-enactment of the Nativity, and how it makes the message of Christmas really hit home,” Holy Family Catholic Community Pastor Very Rev. Ryan J Pruess said. “It is a gift to be able to share the Living Nativity with our community.”

Jim Bomier