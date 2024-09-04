Campbellsport area man dies after plane crash

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — An 89-year-old Campbellsport man died after a plane crash in the Township of Auburn in Fond du Lac County, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they received reports of a possible plane crash at 8:31 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2.

According to the sheriff's office, witnesses discovered a small aircraft in the middle of a cornfield. The pilot appeared to have significant injuries and was trapped inside.

The sheriff's office said deputies and Campbellsport firefighters extricated the pilot and EMS personnel began to treat his injuries. However, the sheriff's office said the pilot died before he could be taken to a hospital.

The sheriff's office is investigating the plane crash, but at this time does not believe it is suspicious.

Deputies described the aircraft as "an ultralight fixed wing aircraft powered by a small engine and propeller."