Calumet Fire Department responded to Friday morning structure fire

TOWN OF CALUMET — The Calumet Fire Department and Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a structure fire on Friday morning at W2211 CTH HHH in the Town of Calumet.

Crews found smoke coming from a pole shed. According to a preliminary investigation, a boat that was stored within the shop had caught fire, which then spread into the attic space of the building.

MattGush A fire engine races to the scene of an emergency.

The firefighters were able to control and contain the fire.

The incident remains under investigation by the Calumet Fire Department.