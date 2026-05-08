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Calumet Fire Department responded to Friday morning structure fire

The Calumet Fire Department and Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a structure fire on Friday morning at W2211 CTH HHH in the Town of Calumet.
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TOWN OF CALUMET — The Calumet Fire Department and Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a structure fire on Friday morning at W2211 CTH HHH in the Town of Calumet.

Crews found smoke coming from a pole shed. According to a preliminary investigation, a boat that was stored within the shop had caught fire, which then spread into the attic space of the building.

Firetruck

A fire engine races to the scene of an emergency.

The firefighters were able to control and contain the fire.

The incident remains under investigation by the Calumet Fire Department.

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