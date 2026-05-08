Calumet Fire Department responded to Friday morning structure fire

TOWN OF CALUMET — The Calumet Fire Department and Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a structure fire on Friday morning at W2211 CTH HHH in the Town of Calumet.
Crews found smoke coming from a pole shed. According to a preliminary investigation, a boat that was stored within the shop had caught fire, which then spread into the attic space of the building.
The firefighters were able to control and contain the fire.
The incident remains under investigation by the Calumet Fire Department.