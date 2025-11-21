Bomb threats to high school, health center found not credible after Fond du Lac PD investigation

Two simultaneous bomb threats made to Fond du Lac High School and the Fond du Lac County Health Care Center were found to be not credible, according to a release from the Fond du Lac Police Department.

The threats were made around 1:45 p.m. Friday and were "identical in nature" according to the FDLPD. The Wisconsin Statewide Intelligence Center (WSIC) assisted in the investigation.

The FDLPD said it is continuing to investigate the threats.

“We take all threats seriously and are committed to ensuring the safety of our community,” Capt. Robb Duveneck said in the release. “We appreciate the cooperation of staff, students, and the public during today’s response.”

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Lt. Nick Hahn, with the City of Fond du Lac Police Department at (920) 322-3721.