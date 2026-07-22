Bobby Jo Fritz remains not found, but investigators recover new evidence in cold case

CAMPBELLSPORT (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac County authorities say the remains of Bobby Jo Fritz have not been found, but investigators recovered potential new evidence while searching a home connected to the child’s 1983 disappearance.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said the search warrant executed Thursday, July 16, was completed late Tuesday, and the property was released back to its owner, who authorities said has no connection to the case.

Investigators said the evidence collected during the search will undergo further analysis in hopes of providing new insight into the boy’s disappearance.

Authorities said detectives reopened investigative leads over the past year by reviewing original case files and interviewing several people, including some who had never previously been questioned. Investigators said the information developed enough probable cause to obtain the search warrant.

An initial basement search uncovered potential evidence, leading to a larger excavation involving several agencies. Authorities said approximately 500 five-gallon buckets — roughly 30,000 pounds — of soil were removed and sifted by hand during the excavation.

All evidence recovered during the search will be sent to specialized laboratories for analysis, a process investigators said could take months or longer than a year.

Robert “Bobby Jo” Fritz disappeared May 14, 1983. He was last seen playing outside with his siblings between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said it remains committed to uncovering the facts surrounding Bobby Jo’s disappearance and bringing closure to his family.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Detective Tyler Tikkanen at 920-929-3384 or leave an anonymous tip through the Fond du Lac County Tip Line at 920-906-4777.