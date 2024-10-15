'Be patient with people': Fond du Lac woman offers life advice on her 106th birthday

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — One Fond du Lac woman has lived through 19 presidents, two pandemics, 13 Packers world championship wins, and now, she's turning 106!

Margaret Francis Schroeder lives at Saint Francis Home In Fond Du Lac, and says she doesn't feel a day over 26!

Schroeder has one daughter, three grandsons, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Her daughter Mary Bennett said her mom has always worked hard and loved her family.

“I think hard work and perseverance, I guess, is maybe the key to longevity,” Bennett said.

The birthday girl shared some advice on how to live a long and happy life.

"Be patient with people,” Schroeder said. “Treat them like you want to be treated yourself. It's a good way."

Desiree O’Donnell, a nurse at St. Francis, said Schroeder practices that ethos every day.

“She has just a way about her that makes everyone feel special or comfortable,” O’Donnell said.