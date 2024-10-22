As election draws near, local Gen Z political activists are making their voices heard

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Voters younger than 30, research shows, tend to be less likely to vote compared to older Americans.

But, some local young voters on both side of the political spectrum said they're making sure their voice is heard.

Despite the fact that young people tend to be less likely to vote than older generations, some local young activists are making their voices heard.

Two young activists on either side of the political spectrum say it's important to be politically active.

Video shows the thier stories.

In 2022, Pew Research Center data shows only 27 percent of voters aged 18 to 30 cast their ballot, compared to a study by Tufts University that found 46 percent of the total voting-age population voted.

However, that doesn’t mean young people aren’t playing an important role in elections.

Zoé Leu, a 27-year-old college student and 2022’s Miss Fond du Lac, said she’s always had an interest in politics.

"Being an Asian-American and being adopted and becoming a citizen and everything from the time I was a baby on, I have realized that it's very important to know your politics, whether you are of age to vote or not," Leu said.

Now, she's heavily involved in the Fond du Lac County Democratic Party.

"I've been canvassing. I've been helping out with phone banks, writing letters and stuff like that," Leu said.

Meanwhile, Luke Meihack, a 25-year-old teacher and Fond du Lac native, said passion for politics began in college.

"I thought that if I had an actual voice and was able to offer my suggestions and feedback and and even do some work for the party in the county, that that would bear more fruit than scrolling on X or Facebook," Meihack said.

Now, he’s secretary of the Fond du Lac County Republican Party.

"Some of my responsibilities have been keeping statistics and and inputting data on new members and and trying to collect new members as we get closer to the election," Meihack said.

Both Meihack and Leu said they’ve noticed that not all young people feel as politically motivated as they do.

"That is one thing that I hear a lot, though, you know, people saying, ‘my vote doesn't matter," Meihack said.

"A lot of the people that are in my generation and that I go to college with and stuff, they don't see [voting] as an issue or a problem," Leu said.

But even as they campaign for opposing parties, both young activists say they hope young minds about voting, especially in a swing state like Wisconsin.

"It's going to come down to hundreds or thousands of votes in some states or some counties," Meihack said.

"Everything that we do from here on out will be our future," Leu said.

Activism from young voters like Meihack and Leu may be paying off: according to a recent NBC News poll, more than half of Gen Z voters say they are "almost certain" that they'll vote.

