April (snow) showers bring unique challenges for emergency responders

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Tuesday’s heavy snowfall not only brought on problems for drivers, but created additional challenges for emergency services.



A local state trooper said in this region, state patrol responded to six crashes, 32 motorists and 14 runoffs.

911 dispatchers said Tuesday was an extremely busy day.

A state trooper says that even in the springtime, drivers should slow down in the snow.

Twet said this storm was unique firstly because it happened in the springtime, after a period of nicer weather.

"When people get used to driving a certain way during the winter ... then you get the nice weather and that completely throws everybody off again," Twet said.

A dispatcher at the Fond du Lac County 911 Communications Center agreed.

"It did seem like there was a little bit more sliding off the road and crashes due to slippery roads, and that maybe wouldn't have happened if this would have been the middle of winter when we were used to driving in the snow," dispatcher Marissa Unti said.

Also on Tuesday, former president Donald Trump held a rally in Green Bay, which Twet said added another element to their response.

"[Troopers] ended up staying out later than what they were scheduled and helping out motorists," Twet said.

And 911 operators said Tuesday was especially busy with weather-related calls.

"Our minimum staffing is four dispatchers … we would have as many as three or four 911 calls coming in at once," Unti said.

Twet said motorists should remember that whether snow comes in winter or spring, drivers should slow down and drive carefully.