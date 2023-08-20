'Any time you're on the farm is an adventure': Cristo Rey Ranch hosts annual event

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — “Anytime you’re on the farm it’s an adventure.”

That’s how Sister Stephen Bloesl describes Cristo Rey Ranch in Mount Calvary, where she has been working there for the past six decades.

But this weekend the community is invited to share in these adventures in a special way, with the ranch’s “Adventures on the Farm” event Sunday.

Sister said the ranch started with just one lamb the nuns took in in 1968, and only spread from there. Now, the farm features not only farm animals like horses, goats and sheep, but also exotic animals like lemurs and Patagonian cavies.

Sister Stephen said the focus is bringing the community together around animals and affordable fun.

“It’s a good time for us and our friends to get together,” Sister Stephen said. “It's a good time to have kids experience what it's like to be on a farm and the joy that animals can bring and just being together.”

The event features pony rides, face painting, animal exhibits, bouncy houses and more for $5.00 per child.

“My favorite part is to see our friends,” Sister Stephen said.

