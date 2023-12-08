After nearly two decades, Fond du Lac sled dog enthusiast hosts final race

Mike Schwandt of Fond du Lac is hosting the final sled dog race "Can't Depend on Snow" race.

Video shows more on the event and on Schwandt's racing career, which started in the 80s.

After nearly two decades, a Fond du Lac sled dog enthusiast is hosting his final “Can’t Depend on Snow” race at Rolling Meadows Golf Course on Saturday, December 9.

Mike Schwandt has been racing dogs since the 80s and at one point, he owned 76 sled dogs that he’d race in the Iditarod and other major races.

He started “Can’t Depend on Snow” as a bet with a friend, and he said he wanted to make a beginner-friendly race.

The race course spans about two miles and, as its name suggests, happens with or without snow. With a lack of snow expected this weekend, the sleds will ride on wheels through the course.

The race also raises money for the “Make-a-Wish” Foundation, and Schwandt said two Make-a-Wish kids will be at the event.

“If you've never been behind a team of dogs when they take off their bolting at about 20, 23 miles an hour…and you're on the back end of basically a skateboard with tire wheel…It's thrilling.” Schwandt said.

He said he expects even more people than usual to attend this weekend since it’s the final race, which will hopefully translate to more money toward Make-a-Wish.