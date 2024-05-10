A Fond du Lac bartender threatened during robbery

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A man is arrested and facing multiple charges after police suspect him of robbing 18 Hands Ale Haus in downtown Fond du Lac and threatening to assault a bartender.

Bar employees say the bartender is shaken up, but okay.

"It was scary when I heard it at first," Amy Smith, a bartender at 18 Hands, said.

Smith wasn't working on Thursday the night of the robbery.

"Obviously, my first concern was whoever was bartending that they were okay," Smith said.

According to police, the suspect, a 55-year-old man, forcefully took money, threatened to assault the bartender, and then ran out.

Owner Sam Meyer said the bartender called him after it happened.

"Luckily, the bartender was able to get away from the robber, the assailant, and was not injured in any way which, thank Jesus for that," Meyer said. "But he did make away with a an amount of cash."

Meyer says the man stole more than $600.

Police said through security video, they identified the suspect, someone they recognized from previous encounters.

Police said they searched overnight. After receiving a tip, they arrested the man Friday morning near Johnson Street and Peters Avenue.

He's now facing charges of robbery and bail jumping.

Smith said she also spoke with the bartender who was working that night.

"She's doing okay," Smith said. "Shaken up, but you know, she's okay."

Smith said despite what happened, she'll be returning downtown.

"I feel it's a safe area," Smith said. I think this is a one off that this happened"

Police said they aren’t releasing the suspect’s name at this time.