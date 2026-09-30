9 hospitalized for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Fond du Lac County

TOWN OF OSCEOLA (NBC 26) — Nine people were hospitalized with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning early Wednesday following a 911 call from a Town of Osceola home, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said.

First responders arrived at the W847 County Road B residence just after 2 a.m. to find nine occupants suffering from severe symptoms.

The victims taken to local hospitals for treatment included six children—ages 4, 7, 9, 12, 14, and 17—along with a 46-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman.

The incident remains under investigation, deputies said.