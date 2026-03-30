84-year-old man airlifted after trail fall at Mauthe Lake

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — An 84-year-old man was hospitalized Sunday after falling on a trail at Mauthe Lake Campground and sustaining severe facial injuries.

Due to the severity of his injuries, Flight for Life was called to the scene. The patient was transported by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee for treatment.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at approximately 4:59 p.m. March 29 reporting the incident near the boat launch area.

The Kewaskum Fire Department established a landing zone on the entrance road to the campground, which was closed for about one hour to allow the medical helicopter to safely land and depart.

Deputies responded along with Campbellsport Ambulance and Kewaskum Fire Department and First Responders. Emergency personnel determined the man had fallen onto the compacted gravel surface while walking on the trail.

The sheriff's office was assisted by Campbellsport Ambulance, Kewaskum Fire Department and First Responders, Flight for Life, and West Bend Ambulance.

No additional information has been released.