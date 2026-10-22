70-year-old man dies in Fond du Lac County ATV crash

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 70-year-old Fond du Lac County man died Wednesday evening after an ATV crash in the Town of Forest.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said a person called 911 shortly before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday after finding an ATV on its side near Walnut Road and Century Lane. The caller reported seeing an unresponsive man lying near the ATV.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man was traveling west on Walnut Road while pulling a tow-behind brush mower when the driver lost control, causing the ATV to flip in the roadway.

Emergency crews performed lifesaving efforts on the driver, who was the ATV’s only occupant. ThedaStar medical helicopter was called to the scene and landed on Walnut Road.

The 70-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities did not immediately release his name.

Walnut Road between County Road W and 7 Hills Road was closed for about two hours while crews responded and investigators worked at the scene.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the crash, according to the county sheriff's office.