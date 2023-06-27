7-year-old Fond du Lac boy dies after being hit by vehicle

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — David Custance, 7, had just finished first grade at Pier Elementary School, but on Friday evening, he was hit by a vehicle on the 500 block of East Pioneer Road in Fond du Lac.

The Fond du Lac police department said he died on Sunday from his injuries.

According to police and the family’s GoFundMe, Custance was playing outside with his older sisters when he darted out onto the road and was struck by a vehicle.

"They were playing just on the north side of the road by some bushes in and around the bushes," Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein said. "David decided to cross the road, and without any warning, cross the road in front of a vehicle that was traveling westbound.”

Goldstein said Custance was then flown by helicopter to Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee, where he later died.

Police say the driver who hit Custance is a 53-year-old resident of Fond du Lac. It is believed the driver is the one who called 911.

Goldstein said as of now, there is nothing suggesting the driver was speeding or committing any sort of traffic violation.

The Fond du Lac School District said Custance's school has provided counselors to help students and the community process the grief from this tragedy.

"Our district continues to provide support to those in need as our community is coping with this tragic loss," the school district said in a statement. "If your student or someone you know is struggling, please contact our counselors at Pier Elementary School at 920-929-2868.”

Goldstein said while the incident remains under investigation, he thinks it was truly "a tragic accident."

"As a parent, we have a lot of parents that are here, and you just think of your kid in that circumstance, and you know just love of life at that time," said Goldstein.

Donations can be made to Custance's GoFundMe page here.