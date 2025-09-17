27 inmates booked from multi-jurisdiction drug task force operation

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — August 19, a multi-jurisdiction drug interdiction task force conducted 74 traffic stops between 3pm and midnight.

The task force included officers from the City of Fond du La and Waupun police departments as well as troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol and investigators assigned to the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group. Multiple K-9 teams were also used.

The following arrests and citations resulted from the traffic stops:

FELONIES



Possession with Intent to Deliver MDMA (ecstasy) - 2 arrests with 84 grams seized

Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine - 1 arrest with 53 grams seized

Possession with Intent to Deliver THC (2 nd offense) - 2 arrests with 172 grams seized

Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine (2nd offense) - 2 arrests with 78 grams seized

Possession of Cocaine - 2 arrests

Possession of Methamphetamine - 5 arrests

Possession of Fentanyl- 3 arrests

Possession of THC (2nd offense) – 1 arrest

Felony Bail Jumping - 6 arrests

Deliver Illegal Articles to Inmates- 1 arrest

MISDEMEANORS



Possession of Cocaine - 2 arrests

Resisting/Obstructing an Officer - 2 arrests

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - 8 arrests

Possession of THC – 3 arrests Misdemeanor

Bail Jumping – 9 arrests

Eleven K9 deployments occurred during the traffic stops. There were 14 traffic citations made in that time, and 53 traffic warnings issues. Three arrests were made for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and there were five warrant arrests.

TOTAL DRUGS SEIZED



59 grams of methamphetamine

80 grams of cocaine

176 grams of THC

84 grams of MDMA (ecstasy)

16 grams of fentanyl

Arrested individuals included suspects from Fond du Lac, Menasha, Milwaukee, Wisconsin Rapids, Kimberly, Waupun, Juneau, Two Rivers, Winneconne and Oshkosh.

Fond du Lac County jail staff processed and booked 27 inmates into jail during this operation.

A media release from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was delayed to allow time for follow-up investigations developed or initiated during the task force operation to take place.