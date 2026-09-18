FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A judge ordered a $1 million cash bond for the man accused of murdering his roommate more than 30 years ago in Fond du Lac County.

Jerome Baier, 83, is charged in the killing of James "Jim" Ruland, who hasn't been seen since 1995.

Baier appeared in court Monday morning for an initial appearance, where Fond du Lac County Circuit Court Judge Anthony Nehls ordered a $1 million cash bond for the 83-year-old, with conditions including no firearms and no contact with the victim's family or witnesses.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 1.

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$1M cash bond ordered for man charged in 1995 murder

Baier was taken into custody Friday morning at his rural address near Spencer, in Marathon County.

Ruland was 40 at the time of his disappearance and lived in the Town of Ripon, along with Baier, who authorities said was his roommate at the time.

Authorities said Ruland was confirmed to be last seen Oct. 24, 1995. A witness also reported a possible sighting of the man hitchhiking in North Fond du Lac Oct. 26, 1995. He has not been seen since.

Less than a month after his disappearance, Ruland's vehicle was found at a truck stop in North Fond du Lac, with the keys in the ignition and his personal possessions in the cargo area.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office

Evidence uncovered from 31 years of investigations shifted the case from a missing person inquiry to a homicide investigation, according to investigators.

A 2021 lab test of previously submitted evidence from searches for Ruland's remains yielded results that helped corroborate information from interviews and other analyses, leading detectives to develop enough probable cause for an arrest.

Investigators did not say what specific evidence led to the arrest.

Sheriffs added Ruland's remains have not been recovered, although efforts continue.

A criminal complaint filed in connection with the case is sealed, court records show.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Lieutenant of Detectives Alex Volm at 920-924-2406 or Detective Dave Olig at 920-906-4799. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the Fond du Lac County Law Enforcement Tip Line at 920-906-4777.