Fond du Lac looking to reimagine riverfront

FOND DU LAC — The city of Fond du Lac is looking for ways to improve its riverfront just west of the downtown area. Currently, the river is bound by mismatched wood banks, concrete and overgrown vegetation—a stark contrast to the otherwise aesthetically-pleasing main street just one block away.

"It's really a mishmash of the way the river has been dealt with over the years," said Joseph Moore, Fond du Lac City Manager. "And what we're trying to do, among other things, is to really improve the aesthetic of the river itself. So it can lend a real amenity to become a real amenity for the downtown."

In addition to improving the river's aesthetic, Moore said the city is open to improving the potential for activities like kayaking and possibly adding more restaurants or a beer garden. Moore calls the future area a "riverfront district."

"What we're talking about here is very inspirational, and potentially going to require a significant investment," Moore said. "And so we want to get a lot of inputs to see what's most important to people, and then move down that path. I'm thinking about 10, 20, or 30 years from now, not just in the next few months. How can we lay out a plan that makes this part of Fond du Lac better for the future?"

The city held one meeting to look for community input on the river project and is looking to hold more in the future. Moore said citizens with suggestions for the riverfront should look out for more meetings or contact city development leaders, like Community Development Director Dyann Benson.