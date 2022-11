SHAWANO COUNTY — Everyone is all right after a house caught fire Tuesday morning in Richmond.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office confirms it happened at West 180 Broadway Road.

Firefighters confirm everyone was able to make it out.

We are working to learn how the fire started. Several resources were called in to help douse the flames. Right now, crews are managing hot spots, and the fire is out.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as we continue to follow this story.