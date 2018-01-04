Wind Chill Advisory issued January 4 at 3:00PM CST expiring January 5 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago
Bad credit? You still have tools to whittle down debt
Nerd Wallet
3:14 PM, Jan 4, 2018
There’s no easy way to get rid of debt. But a bad credit score — typically below 630 — can make it even harder.
In 2012, Cara and Jesse Nuno had more than $270,000 in debt between them and credit scores below 600. The Minnesota couple considered bankruptcy but couldn’t afford the attorney fees, and Cara had a disability that prevented her from working.
The Nunos turned to a credit counselor, who helped them create a budget and negotiate debts with creditors. Then, with income from Jesse’s jobs, the couple paid off their debts in five years. Cara’s score rose above 660, while Jesse’s hit 758, which is considered excellent.They bought a house this spring.
“It was just hard to get started, but once we got started, everything fell into place,” Jesse Nuno says.
If your score doesn’t sparkle enough to get a balance-transfer credit card or consolidation loan — two common ways to pay off debt — you still have options.
Secured or co-signed personal loan
While most credit card issuers require good credit, lenders can be more flexible. They may offer options like pledging your car as collateral or allowing a co-signer, someone with better credit who’s willing to apply for the loan with you.
Pros
Better chance of qualifying
Can use a lower-interest-rate loan to pay off high-rate debts, saving money on interest
Cons
Your car may be repossessed if you fall behind
If you don’t pay, your co-signer must pay or risk credit score damage
Debt management plans
If debt weighs on your mind, credit counselors can offer budgeting and debt payoff advice, says Elaina Johannessen, program director at LSS Financial Counseling, the Minnesota nonprofit credit counseling agency that helped the Nunos.
Counselors also offer debt management plans that involve negotiating with creditors for lower interest rates on your debt. You make a single monthly payment over three to five years to pay it off.
Pros
You pay less overall, thanks to lower interest
You have a plan to get out of debt
Cons
Cannot use credit cards while on the plan
Not all debts can be negotiated
Counselors charge a monthly fee
Bankruptcy
It carries a stigma, but bankruptcy lets you wipe the slate clean and can protect assets like your home and car.
Pros
Most people retain assets in a Chapter 13 bankruptcy
Credit scores rebound in months
Cons
Mark stays on your credit report for up to 10 years
It may be hard to get new credit accounts
Attorney fees can be expensive
Does not erase some debts, such as student loans and child support
What to avoid if you have bad credit
Taking a loan against home equity or retirement accounts is drastic and risks your home and future, says Tasha Bishop, director of operations and development at Apprisen, an Ohio nonprofit credit counselor.
Some debt settlement companies promise to reduce your debt for a fee, but they could be scams, Bishop says.
If you can wait, make a budget to free up money for debt repayment — whittling down balances will help your score.
