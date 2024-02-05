FAA declares parts of Las Vegas a 'No Drone Zone' for Super Bowl

Security on the ground and in the air will be tight before and during Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced that various locations in the city will be considered part of a "No Drone Zone."

The first restriction goes into effect Monday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium. The restrictions will be in effect from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pacific Time.

There will also be restrictions at Resorts World on Feb. 8. The following day, there will be restrictions above Wynn Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium again.

On the day of the game, Feb. 11, the flight restrictions don't just apply to drone operators: All aircraft are prohibited from flying within a 10-nautical mile radius of the stadium.

There are exceptions for emergency/life-saving flights and approved military aircraft. This year's Super Bowl flyover will be performed by the Air Force's Thunderbirds.

It's a fitting honor for the aviators. They are based just miles away from Allegiant Stadium at Nellis Air Force Base.

SEE MORE: Super Bowl tickets near record high as fees alone cost thousands

On the ground, the Department of Homeland Security typically works with state and local officials to ensure the safety of those attending the Super Bowl.

During last year's Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, Homeland Security provided 600 people to provide various types of security resources. They were monitoring the air and venue, as well as making cyber and infrastructure assessments.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com