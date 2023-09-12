Escaped Pennsylvania killer now armed amid manhunt, police say

Danelo Cavalcante, the convicted murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison nearly two weeks ago, is now believed to be armed, Pennsylvania State Police said early Tuesday.

Police said they were pursuing Cavalcante in South Coventry Township in Chester County. Pennsylvania State Police urged residents to lock all doors and windows, secure vehicles and remain indoors.

With the search shifting to South Coventry Township, schools in the Owen J. Roberts district will be closed on Tuesday.

Lt. Col. George Bivens said that Cavalcante broke into a home Monday around 10 p.m. in the area and stole a rifle. Bivens added that shots were fired during the incident, but it was unclear whether Cavalcante was wounded.

Bivens said it has established a "strong" perimeter of 8-10 square miles and that Cavalcante is now considered "armed and dangerous." He also left his clothes and shoes behind, police said.

"All this does for us is confirms he has a weapon," Bivens said.

The reward for information leading to Cavalcante's capture has reached $25,000.

Cavalcante's escape from the Chester County Prison on Aug. 31 came two weeks after he was convicted of first-degree murder over the 2021 killing of his former girlfriend, 33-year-old Deborah Brandão.

The U.S. Marshals Service has said Cavalcante is also wanted in his home country of Brazil over a 2017 homicide case.

He had previously been spotted over the weekend when he tried to contact an associate of his.

Pennsylvania police urge anyone with information to call 911 or the tip line at (717) 562-2987.

