Entire Super Mario Bros. movie was posted to Twitter, seen by millions

It's possibly one of the biggest entertainment surprises of the season, as the animated film "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has seen success grossing over $1 billion at the box office since its release.

Another surprise came over the weekend after someone posted the entire film to Twitter, where it remained long enough for millions of people to watch the movie for free.

As Forbes reported, when Twitter employees were dealing with large-scale layoffs after billionaire Elon Musk's high-profile takeover of the social media giant, one contractor who worked with moderation on the site said, "I’m just really fearful of what’s going to slip through the cracks."

A significant number of employees with Twitter's trust and safety teams were made redundant, while video length allowances were hiked from 140 seconds to 60 minutes.

Gamespot cast doubt on Twitter's ability to now prevent piracy, which is still a large concern for the Hollywood.

Cartoon Brew reported that multiple verified Twitter accounts leaked the film, along with "Avatar" as well.

While Forbes reported that millions potentially viewed the film, others say it's hard to know exactly how many saw it or reproduced it. But what is clear is that it appeared that over 9 million accounts saw the tweet before Twitter took it down and suspended the account.

SEE MORE: Live-action 'Little Mermaid' character updates have fans floundering

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com