You can relive 'Home Alone 2' at New York's Plaza Hotel: 16-scoop sundae included

If you're a fan of the 'Home Alone' movies, we have the ultimate experience for you.

The Plaza Hotel in New York City is offering a Home Alone 2 package. Guests can do almost everything Kevin McCallister does in the movie 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.'

It includes a 4-hour limousine ride to see attractions like the Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center, Radio City Music Hall, and Central Park.

And of course, you get a large cheese pizza with the ride, just like Kevin had. There's also a 16-scoop sundae complete with all of the toppings that Kevin orders via room service in the movie.

The Home Alone 2 package can be added to any standard room or suite for about $1,800. One other thing—if you want the full Kevin McCallister experience in the Royal Suite—where the movie was filmed—that's going to cost you $50,000 a night.