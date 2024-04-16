Watch Now
Woman uses billboards to find dates for herself, friends

A California woman is back to using billboards to find dates for her and her friends. Linda Howard used the same tactic back in December.
Posted at 11:42 AM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 12:42:30-04

Linda Howard used the same tactic back in December. She put up holiday-themed billboards with a list of requirements, in hopes of finding a companion to spend the rest of her years with.

Holiday themed date-seeking billboards commissioned by Linda Howard
Holiday themed date-seeking billboards commissioned by Linda Howard

She says she did get a few dates out of the first billboards, but they didn't turn into anything serious.

So now Howard is trying again with a new round of billboards!

A new round of billboards from Linda Howard
A new round of billboards from Linda Howard

This one will only be up for a month, but Howard does plan to put up more in the future.

