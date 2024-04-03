Win a chance to set sail on the world's oldest Navy warship for 4th of July

Do you have any plans for the 4th of July?

You might want to enter a contest to win a chance to set sail on the USS Constitution. It's the world's oldest Navy warship.

The lottery will randomly select 150 people to join the crew as they set sail in Boston Harbor. Winners will get a front row seat as the ship's crew fires off a 21 gun salute to honor America's birthday.

History buffs may remember the USS Constitution as "Old Ironsides." She got her name during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs bounced off of the ship's wooden hull.

The lottery will remain open for a month and closes on May 2nd. Winners will be notified by May 16th.

