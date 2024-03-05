When to tell the person you're dating that you have kids

A contestant on the hit dating show "Love is Blind" is stirring up debate on social media.

Jessica Vestal told the show's hosts her plan is to let guys get to know her first before telling them that she's a mom. Vestal gave an interview on Today, saying she has no regrets about how she handled being a single mom while taping the show.

Her decision is leading others to ask if there should be protocols for dating with kids.

We asked you if someone should have to share that they have kids on the first date. Most voters said yes.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.