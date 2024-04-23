Uber releases list of top 10 items forgotten after rides

Watch Now
Have you ever been so excited to get to your destination you forgot something in your Uber? The company released the top ten items left behind after a ride.
Have you ever been so excited to get to your destination you forgot something in your Uber?

The company released the top ten items left behind after a ride:

  1. Clothes
  2. Luggage
  3. Headphones
  4. Wallet
  5. Jewelry
  6. Phone
  7. Camera
  8. Tablet or Book
  9. Laptop
  10. Vape

We asked you to chime in on whether you'd ever left something behind in an Uber. This morning, two-thirds of you had said yes! Adriana even said she left her hair in an Uber... after taking out her extensions.
