The newest season of Bravo's "Top Chef" was filmed in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin.

We now know this season will premiere on March 20th. The show will highlight some of Brew City's most iconic scenes, restaurants, and local chefs.

That includes Milwaukee's Dan Jacobs, who will be one of the season's 15 competitors.

Paul Bartolotta, the local restaurateur who served as a guest judge for Top Chef several times, discusses the latest season.