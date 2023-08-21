Today's Talker: X, formerly Twitter, is ditching the block feature

In Today's Talker, users of X -- formerly known as Twitter -- will no longer be able to block other accounts.

According to Elon Musk, block is going to be deleted as a feature, except for direct messages.

Blocking prevents that user from interacting with an account, such as following them or seeing a post.

The mute feature keeps the individual user from seeing the undesired responses.

It is unclear when the block feature will be removed, but users fear that it will result in an increase in harassment on the social media platform.

An iconic Mexican actress is being immortalized by a popular toy maker.

Mattel has announced a new Maria Felix Barbie.

The doll is part of Mattel's Barbie tribute collection.

It celebrates visionaries whose incredible contributions have helped shape and impact culture.

According to the toy maker, Felix starred in international films and captivated audiences across the world.

She advocated for positive change across Mexican and Latin societies.

You can buy the Maria Felix Barbie now for about $40.

