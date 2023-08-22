Today's Talker: Wrecked 1954 Ferrari sells for $1.9M, Loyola Chicago's good-luck charm turns 104

MILWAUKEE — In Today's Talker, we talked about a 1954 Ferrari that recently sold for nearly $2 million. Plus, Loyola University Chicago's beloved good luck charm celebrated 104 years.

Ferrari sells for nearly $2 million:

A recent auction bidder paid nearly $2 million for a burnt and wrecked car.

Sotheby's says it just sold a 1954 Ferrari Mondial Spider series for $1.9 million in California.

To racing fans, the car is more than a hunk of metal. It's a piece of history.

This car is one of just 13 of this model that Ferrari made in its racing heyday.

This kind of design is behind the company's world championships in 1952 and 1953.

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt turns 104:

Loyola University Chicago's beloved good luck charm celebrated a milestone.

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is officially 104 years old.

Sister Jean is the official chaplain for the men's basketball team.

School officials say she celebrated with some cake and students on Monday.

Her celebrations will continue through the weekend and into next week.

On Monday, Sister Jean will throw out the first pitch at the Brewers vs. Cubs game in Chicago.