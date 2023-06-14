Today's Talker: Woman spotted moving in casket after being declared dead, haunted experience at the Pfister

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker. We have two bizarre stories today, one about who woman who seemingly came back from the dead and another about haunted experiences at The Pfister.

Woman moves around in casket after being declared dead:

A woman was declared dead after being treated at a hospital in Ecuador. But later, her relatives noticed she was moving in the middle of her wake.

To the astonishment of her relatives, the 76-year-old showed signs of life in her casket after doctors issued her death certificate hours earlier.

In a statement, the country's health ministry said she was first admitted to a hospital on Friday. She suffered a "presumptive cerebrovascular accident" and had a "cardiorespiratory arrest," the statement added. The woman's son said that after several hours at his mother's wake, "the coffin began to rattle" and as they got closer they saw that she was breathing heavily.

A committee is investigating and reviewing the hospital's protocols.

MLB player has haunted experience at The Pfister:

Brent Rooker, an outfielder for the Oakland Athletics, recently had a haunted experience while staying at the Pfister hotel, during a recent series against the Brewers... That's according to MLB.com. The Pfister is well known for its Major League Baseball ghost stories since it's usually where teams stay while in town.

MLB reports that Rooker previously stayed at the hotel with the Padres and Twins but didn't have any ghost experiences. However, this time he said his TV in his room was automatically turning on and off and changing the channel. Rooker wasn't phased and said in a tweet, "I'm more than happy to let them choose the channel as long as they're cool otherwise."