Today's Talker: Who is the most popular artist in the world?

Blockbuster could be making a comeback. The defunct movie rental company has restored its website -- with a message reading, "We are working on re-winding your movie."

Blockbuster was pushed out of the market with the start of movie rentals by mail and then streaming services like Netflix. The stores were franchised -- one still remains in Oregon.

Meanwhile, "The Weeknd" is officially the most popular artist in the world. According to Guinness World Records, the singer-songwriter, whose real name is Abel, is statistically the most popular musician on the planet. The organization says no one even comes close. It is based on his popularity rating on Spotify data.

According to Guinness, the 33-year-old Canadian singer currently has the most monthly listeners on Spotify, with 111.4 million as of March 20. He also became the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners last month.

Guinness says Miley Cyrus is the Weeknd's closest competitor, with 82.4 million monthly listeners.